New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $111.90 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

