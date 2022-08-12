New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SIG opened at $65.90 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers



Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

