New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.