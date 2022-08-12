New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

