New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 238.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

