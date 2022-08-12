New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,092 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

