New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 277.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

