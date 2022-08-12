New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Criteo were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 269,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

