New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

