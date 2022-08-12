New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.26 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,572.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 310,594 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 219.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

