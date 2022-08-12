New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.