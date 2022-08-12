New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.40 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $75.93 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.