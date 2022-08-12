New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GAP were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GAP by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 190,673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GAP by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GAP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.75. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

