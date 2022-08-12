New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.96 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

