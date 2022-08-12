New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.04 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

