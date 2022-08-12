New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.12 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 74.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

