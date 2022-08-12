New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 324,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KD opened at $11.30 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

