New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

