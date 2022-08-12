New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.34 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.