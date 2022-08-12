New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after buying an additional 1,064,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 218,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.4 %

FFBC opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

