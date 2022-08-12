New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE:AWI opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

