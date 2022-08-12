New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $123.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,577 shares of company stock worth $78,040,100. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

