New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after buying an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,952,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.