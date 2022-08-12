New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,324,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 907,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 442,407 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.