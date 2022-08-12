New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.