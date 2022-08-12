New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 17,967 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.24 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

