New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 19,900 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 221,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,967 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,675. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

