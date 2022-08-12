New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 30,793 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.