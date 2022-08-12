New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $49.62 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

