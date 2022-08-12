New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Exponent’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

