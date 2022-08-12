New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 279,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,295 ($15.65) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.0 %

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

NYSE:SNN opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.