New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of SWCH opened at $33.70 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 58.11%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

