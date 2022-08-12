New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $145.39 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,709. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

