New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. S&T Bank PA increased its position in AMERISAFE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $932.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,008.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

