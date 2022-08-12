New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

