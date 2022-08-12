New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Insider Activity

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.