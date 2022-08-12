New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 275,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Umpqua by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 105,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

