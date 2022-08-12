New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,688 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

