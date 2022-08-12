New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,157 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

