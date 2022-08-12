New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,752 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,093,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 823,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,199,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

