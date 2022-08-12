New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,624 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

