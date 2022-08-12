New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,732 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kemper by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after buying an additional 408,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kemper by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 243,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kemper by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after buying an additional 216,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

