New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,146 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon Stock Performance

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

NASDAQ VC opened at $129.75 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

