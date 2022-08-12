New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 347 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $319.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.24.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.