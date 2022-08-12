New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 523 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
Mercury Systems Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.