New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 523 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.