New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 57 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock worth $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $382.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.90 and its 200 day moving average is $364.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $654.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

