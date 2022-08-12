New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Westlake by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

WLK stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

