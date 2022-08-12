Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $27.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novavax by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 779.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

