Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.
NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.
Nutrien stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
