Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 14.08 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 1.09

Offerpad Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.77% 6.98% 1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Offerpad Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 357 572 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 356.94%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

